Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is known for his friendly relationship with his logistics manager, Israel DMW

However, a video recently made the rounds of Davido totally ignoring Isreal’s loud hailings and driving off in his Lamborghini

The video raised a number of interesting reactions on social media with people either laughing hard or wondering what changed

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido and his logistics manager, Israel DMW’s relationship, has once again caused a buzz on social media.

Unlike other instances, the music star and his crew member’s friendship came under question after a video of them went viral.

In the trending clip, Israel was heard hailing Davido in his usual loud manner as the singer drove and stopped near where he was.

Davido ignores Isreal's greetings, speeds off in Lambo. Photos: @naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

Israel was heard shouting ‘my oga, my oga’, but the singer paid him no mind and eventually sped off in his Lamborghini.

See the trending video below:

Internet users react as Davido ignores Isreal’s greetings

The video soon spread online and raised mixed reactions on social media. While some people laughed hard, others wondered what went wrong. Read some of their comments below:

Miracl3o:

“At least na him oga where ur own?”

Teknovateglobal:

“... Make e no be Isreal go use hype keee our Davido ❤️”

Stevho__osha:

“Mor oga no answer o”

Hi.marv001:

“E don tire for m”

Ireoluwacash_:

“Everyday no be Christmas ”

Josephikenna7:

“Too much everything no dey too good Sha.”

Iambrave217:

“Person wey dey drive 12 plugs make he concentrate abeg. No be Corolla ”

Nelso_n4294:

“Omo no be say Davido no want answer but Lambo no be Toyota o he gast concentrate on that driving . Any small acceleration like this without looking the car fit swerve to another place ”

Prettyicecandy:

“See as he shout the third time .”

Saad_____xx:

“When he go dey shout all the time.”

Nagudiae:

“When driving a lambo , concentrate o, no be Toyota.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng