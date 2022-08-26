Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid Ayo Balogun, recently showed his playful side in a rare video making the rounds online

The music star was seen spraying his friend ‘loud’ instead of money after the young man continued to hail him

The viral video stirred a series of interesting reactions from social media users as they laughed hard at the display

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently spotted showing great love to a friend by spraying him ‘loud’.

The Grammy-winning artiste has been known to be somewhat aloof on social media and it surprised many after a rare video of him playing and having fun went viral.

In the video, Wizkid was seen in a music studio with a friend who proceeded to hail him continuously.

Wizkid sprays his friend 'loud' instead of money for hailing him. Photos: @blaqjerzee

Source: Instagram

In response to the hailing, the music star reached for his purse to bring out ‘loud’ to spray his friend with instead of money.

Wizkid was obviously in high spirits as he laughed excitedly while spraying his friend with the ‘loud’. See the video below:

Video of Wizkid spraying ‘loud’ instead of money stirs reactions

It didn’t take long for the video of Wizkid’s rare playful moment to go viral on social media and Nigerians reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Oma_.xo:

“This guy na joy giver❤️”

Realprincekp:

“Spray me Igbo big wiz abeg .”

Feyi01:

“Igbo wey pass money .”

Official_escbee:

“Machala d dealer ”

Lifeofmimi64:

“Both of dem don high !”

Floxy_gift:

“see d way the guy is happy .”

Lamzzychase07_06:

“Werey get igbo purse like dealer .”

Deedort:

“Wizkid don change dealer he don Dey catch cruise this days ”

Spirine_olives:

“This man is happy online and offline… Biz Wiz is blessed please”

Thatmustee:

“These ones no get problem, if you like hate them from now till end time them no send your papa!”

Mobolaji.__:

“Only 1 big wiz…..with all this them go still talk say e proud ”

Neyoochase:

“For my life Ehn! I no wann Dey spray money for anybody again! I wann Dey like machala make i dey spray expensive IGBO ”

Zararichy:

“This man been just having fun off camera, peace man ”

Oluwatomiyin___:

“Extrovert living introvert lifestyle ”

Interesting.

