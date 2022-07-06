Popular Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem has been diagnosed with kidney failure and he begged Nigerians to include him in their prayers

Following the news, his colleague and rapper MI has taken to social media to urged Nigerians to donate to Abdulkareem's cause

MI revealed that the singer already has a donor in his family and he is scheduled to have an emergency surgery later this month

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI has appealed to kind hearted Nigerians to help his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem get back to his feet as soon as possible.

The singer’s management had earlier revealed that Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

MI urges Nigerians to help Eedris Abdulkareem get better Photo credit: @MI_Abaga/@abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

We have a donor in his family

Taking to his Twitter page, MI expressed sadness at the devastating news and dropped Abdulkareem's account details so that people can donate money for his surgery.

According to the rapper, the singer already has a donor in his family and is scheduled to undergo surgery on the 27th of this month.

"I received the sad news yesterday that Nigerian music Icon @EedrisOriginal. Eedris Abdul Kareem has been battling with Kidney failure and needs our help. I will share the information below in the following tweets.. please share and support as you can. SAVE EEDRIS ABDUKARIM NOW!!! Our brother has been diagnosed with Kidney Failure and requires surgery URGENTLY!!! We Have A Donor in His Family…. The Hospital has fixed 27th July 2022 for this Emergency Surgery…♥️Eedris Abdulkarim 1003862655 Zenith Bank cc"

See the tweet below:

Reactions to MI's plea

@EGlitz:

"The rate of kidney disease or failure in Nigeria is alarming ."

@DadaSupremacy2:

"Our Nigeria artist should learn from this especially davido,wizkid and naira Marley."

@Toluwalase003:

"Nna dey mad ooo... MI u dey craze u won tell me say all of nna for the music industry can put money together to save one of ur own??... you still carry account number come here say make we wey never chop belleful put money together for you."

@CoolestMoni:

"How much is the money that his fellow celebrities cannot support him with? Where is @davido wey dey do giveaway up and down?"

@topensyy:

"People are saying why can't artists save their own.. I just pray we don't encounter health issues because it's then you will know that it's only your family members that have your back."

@Ter94353588:

"Bros we pray he is healed, but the music industry is a rich one o, you guys buy cars millions of dollars so this is just a little thin you guys can do for your own."

Kemi Afolabi flies to the US for treatment

Popular Yoruba actress Kemi Afolabi is finally getting the much needed medical attention to help her stay alive with her battle with lupus.

Some colleagues of the actress took it upon themselves to publicly source for funds for Afolabi so that she can continue to afford her pills to stay alive.

The actress finally made it to the John Hopkins hospital in Maryland US with her mum to start proper treatment.

Source: Legit.ng