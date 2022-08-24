Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, made a video to address an encounter she had with an overzealous fan recently

The movie star noted that the fan saw her at a hotel reception and proceeded to make videos of her without her consent

She lampooned the fan and wondered about the essence of the video he made, Nigerians have reacted to the actress' post

Ace actress, Nkechi Blessing, got people talking when she exposed a fan who invaded her privacy when they both met at a hotel reception.

Nkechi noted that she was at the hotel reception trying to drop off her keys and check out before the fan saw her and brought out his or her phone to make a video of her.

Nkechi Blessing shares encounter with fan at a hotel Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

She wondered the motive behind the fan making the video and who he or she intended to send it to as she noted that she was even alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress slammed the fan for the rude act:

Even if I was not alone, I was with a man is it any business of yours? e get how e take affect your full generation? You get luck say I no break that phone and I dey in a very good mood this afternoon if not I go smatch that phone ontop your head."

Nkechi finally corrected the fan on how he or she should have managed the situation and declared that people no longer mind their businesses in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing's rant to the fan who took her videos at the hotel.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Aniscooser:

"She’s making sense. The fan was wrong. Not everyone accepts the sudden camera."

Meetdejesus:

"You for tell the person there .. we don’t even know if you went to a hotel .. you are just informing us now."

Henryadolphus:

"It's called paparazzi. If you want to be a celebrity, get used to it."

Baebepearl:

"You go break my phone? lol, phone wey you buy for me? You never see crase."

Nkechi Blessing fight dirty with area boys who came to disrupt her movie set

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing got social media buzzing after videos of her encounter with some area boys surfaced online.

Nkechi was on a movie set in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where the touts disrupted the activities on the set by demanding money.

The actress was seen in a video exchanging dirty words with the touts and even stoned some of them.

Source: Legit.ng