Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, got social media buzzing after videos of her encounter with area boys surfaced online

Nkechi was on a movie set in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where the touts disrupted the activities on the set by demanding money

The actress was seen in a video exchanging dirty words with the touts and even stoned some of them

It wasn't a good day for the area boys who came to show that they own the city where actress, Nkechi Blessing was shooting one of her upcoming movies.

The not so palatable incident happened in Abeokuta, Ogun state where the actress got into heated fights and arguments with some street urchins who demanded she pays money to continue shooting the movie.

Nkechi Blessing dealt with some touts on a movie set. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the actress, she was seen confronting the touts and another one showed that she fought with them.

Nkechi was seen cursing and stoning the area boys as they exchanged foul languages, she also angrily hit some of them with her car.

The actress also shared a graphic video of her production manager who sustained injuries from the altercation.

Watch some of the videos below:

Videos of Nkechi Blessing fighting with touts stirs reactions

Social media users have reacted differently to the videos of Nkechi Blessing fighting with tout in Abeokuta.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Egoumez:

"Are those men not crazy? Why are they trying to extort her? Later una go blame police."

Hair_by_ijefine:

"Werey don Jam werey."

Poshest_hope:

"All these onile thinks every celeb is prim and proper in the face of challenges. Many people Agbero tough pass una own. E.g Nkechi."

Bencaoautos:

"So people can’t go about der daily duty without distraction from thugs."

Tall_esther:

"Nkechi is for the street I like her action though."

Sommydira:

"Omo! True true this woman dey carry craze for pocket dey waka."

Balinga777:

"This one na real Daughter of Trenches."

Iam_evee_:

"Guyyy she be thug?"

