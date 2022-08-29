A young lady has said that after her boyfriend left her because she was a crayfish hawker, her business got better

The businesswoman took her crayfish venture to the next level and opened a proper office to sell foodstuff internationally

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video on TikTok said that got great success without any help from man

A young Nigerian lady has shown that one could use heartbreak as fuel to fulfil one's personal goal. She revealed that her ex left her because she was hawking crayfish.

Jumping on a viral TikTok challenge, the lady had bags of the food item on her head. Seconds into the video, she transitioned into a CEO.

The lady who overcame the heartbreak is now an exporter. Photo source: TikTok/@springfoods

Successful food exporter

The lady advised people never allow to allow anyone look down on them because of their present situation.

She revealed that she is now a food stuff vendor of international recognition. Many people said that she won the challenge.

favouratta said:

"this is mind blowi*g God bless you ma'am more grace and height.."

CHINYERE JOHN IRIVBO said:

"she went from grass to grace without a dime from a man. she's an epitome of a strong girl determine babe..."

Smart Onyeukwu said:

"This is the best version of the challenge."

blissful740 said:

"your story is the best I've seen so far!!! continue to win big!!!"

benitapaul3031 said:

"standing on your decisions without looking back is the best of all."

Vivian Nnenna Okafor said:

"please mentor mentor me... I have been in foodstuff biz but not progressing."

nnamoko mmmesomachukwu Elvira said:

"please I'm interested in starting up a foodstuff business. how can I get more info."

My husband left us

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young woman joined the viral transformation challenge on TikTok to show what she passed through in her former marriage.

Sharing a video with a throwback photo of when she was a nursing mother, the woman said that her husband was always beating her before he finally left them.

Seconds into the video, a photo where she is looking very beautiful came up. She revealed that the same man is back in her DM now that her life has changed to beg her. Another part shows that the child he abandoned has also grown.

