Popular Nigerian singer Joeboy has been trending all day after photos of him at the famous English stadium Old Trafford surfaced online

The artist could be seen in some of the videos trending celebrating joyfully as his boyhood club Manchester United defeated their arch-rival, Liverpool

Netizens have been trolling all day across social media platforms, saying if Man Utd had not won their game, he wouldn't have shared the photos

Popular Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfewa, better known as Joeboy, trends online after photos and videos of him at Old Trafford hit the internet.

The singer was sighted at the home stadium of his boyhood club Manchester United as he watched them defeat their EPL arch-rival Liverpool.

Joeboy declares for the first time publicly that he is a Manchester United fan Photo credit:@joeboyofficial

Joeboy shared photos of himself in front of the famous English stadium and inside the main bowl as he watched.

In one of the videos he shared, he was sighted celebrating vigorously when his team scored a goal while noting that watching a live game hits completely different compared to on TV.

See a clip of Joeboy celebrating one of the Manchester United goals against Liverpool below:

See how netizens reacted to Joeboy's video:

@Odus_Ayomini:

"Your head good jare. Thank God say no be 'Aye 5star and Gege' go today. Liverpool for dey give us contour like this."

@Knazz042:

"U see say man u day win come post am baa. Funny ppl."

@bolubademosi:

"We all know what would've happened if @adekunleGOLD attended instead."

@danielholkss:

"Make dem pursue Adekunle Gold next time dem see am for Gate."

@Chiziem_N:

"Na you go dey enter Old Trafford from now make Simi husband rest."

Joeboy was left shocked in a hilarious video as a lady 'stones' him with a bra while performing on stage in the US

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of the talented singer Joeboy caused a stir online over the kind of love gesture a female fan showed him while on tour in America.

An unusual thing happened, the Nigerian musician was sighted on stage performing and treating his fans to a good show, when a female fan threw her bra at him.

Joeboy was initially taken aback by the gesture as he stooped to pick up the piece of undergarment. The singer then asked about the owner before he proceeded to hang it on his waist.

