Popular Nigerian comedian turned singer, Carter Efe, recorded yet another big one with his viral song, Machala, dedicated to music superstar Wizkid

The funnyman expressed satisfaction the moment FC Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembélé celebrated his team La Liga's win with the song

Carter and his gang were full of life as they viewed the footballer's Instagram story and jubilated

If you think Carter Efe's Machala song is gaining popularity in Nigeria alone, you might have to think again as it keeps crossing borders around the world.

The comedian turned singer and some of his crew members celebrated when FC Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembélé, used the song on his Instagram story channel to celebrate his team's La Liga win over Real Sociedad.

Dembele celebrates Barca win with Machala song. Credit: @carterefe @o.dembele7.

Source: Instagram

Dembele shared a photo of himself on his story to celebrate the win with Machala playing in the background.

Upon sighting his post, Carter Efe shouted Jesus, went wild and celebrated the footballer for using his song.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the Barcelona footballer using Carter Efe's Machala song on Instagram.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Big_wiz_fan_page:

"Normally Wizkid name get oil he must touch every where."

Indomitable_teekay:

"Manchala issa hit bro no cap."

Lucardex_:

"Omo see Grace Machala way, you are blown."

Iwuwhiz:

"More grace , normally anything about Wizkid nah over grace."

sirbalocomedy_:

"Grammy next bus stop."

Lifeofsimpa:

"Like play this song is global now, nice one Machala."

Carter Efe shuts down show with Machala performance

Legit.ng previously reported that the comedian turned singer is living the superstar life following the release of his viral song, Machala.

Carter Efe released the track to express his love for Wizkid and dedicated it to the Made in Lagos crooner. It has since been getting wave reviews from fans.

He performed the song to a mammoth crowd during a show and they sang along with him.

Reacting to the performance, a fan wrote:

"I'll keep on saying this! Grace of GOD is nobody's mate and doesn't care about nobody's feelings. So happy for this guy!"

