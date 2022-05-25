Popular Nigerian singer Joeboy was recently shown great love by his female fans as he toured the US

During one of the singer’s performances, a female fan in the crowd threw her bra on Joeboy while on stage

Joeboy picked the undergarment and hung it on his waist and the video has raised comments on social media

Talented Nigerian singer, Joeboy, has now caused a stir online over the kind of love his female fans showed him in America.

The music star who is currently on tour in the US was seen thrilling his fans with performances as he took the stage.

However, during the event, a female fan decided to catch the singer’s attention in a unique way.

A lady in the crowd threw her bra at Joeboy and the exchange was captured in a trending video.

Joeboy was initially taken aback by the gesture as he stooped to pick up the piece of undergarment. The singer then asked about the owner before he proceeded to hang it on his waist. According to him, he will be hanging it as a souvenir.

Nigerians react as lady throws her bra at Joeboy on stage

Read what some internet users had to say about Joeboy’s funny experience on stage:

Mullyboymusic:

“Ashawo say who threw this .”

Joetech__graphics:

“Nooooo, you no for touch ahm . Nah juju .”

Daddybpoa:

“Wahala b like wetin sef. .”

Je_wel2020:

“Burna kekere❤️.”

Badboyshabby__________:

“Nah the new wave be this bah??”

Bigdreamer1700:

“ iyan burna boy.”

__juhwayrah:

“Wahala no too much like this.”

Interesting.

