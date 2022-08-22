Popular Actor Walter Anga and his wife Esther have celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in style as they both praised each other and, in a way, renewed their marital vows

The couple, who took to Instagram to share an animated image of both of them, also accompanied it with a heartfelt caption singing praises to one another

The actor thanked his wife for loving him regardless and also acknowledged that she is prayerful and also a peaceful being

Nollywood actor and model Walta Angapukotanka Kolada, popularly known as Walter Anga, and his wife Esther today, Monday, August 22, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

They celebrated it in style as they both took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of themselves and an animated image depicting their togetherness.

Walter Anga and wife celebrate wedding anniversary. Credit: @walteranga

Source: Instagram

The couple has, however, used that as an avenue to renew their marriage vows as they sang praise of each other.

The actor who thanked his wife for being a peaceful being also said she was prayerful and thanked her for loving him regardless.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a long but heartfelt message on Instagram, the actor acknowledged that the 13 years of marriage had been blessed with four sons.

He wrote:

“Here’s For another year being great together…Happy Wedding Anniversary to us my lovely wife @tyresetroy. 13yrs of growth with you and we still have till death do us apart. My Muu I love you and will still love to love you more because you are everything for me. For Loving Me Regardless.”

Check out his post below:

His wife, Esther, also wrote about him:

“To My Lucky Husband @walteranga , Who Has The Most Amazing, Beautiful Intelligent Wife In The World. You Have Been An Awesome Husband For 13 Years. Keep That “AWESOMENESS” Up M❤️ET.”

Check out her post below:

Toyin and Kolawole, Mo Bimpe and Lateef, other celebrity couples living their love lives drama free

Nigerian celebrity marriages just like many others can't be rosy all the time, but some couples have managed to stay away from the usual dramas and controversies in society.

While some marriages have ended sourly with messy trails on social media, others give fans renewed hopes that love still lives with the right person.

Legit.ng, however, made a list of Nigerian celeb couples whose marriages have been drama-free so far.

Source: Legit.ng