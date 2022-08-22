Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Baba Rex, is tensioning his fans on social media with a lovely photo he took with his beloved wife, Deborah

Nosa and Deborah are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, and the actor is showering his woman with lovely words

The actor spoke fondly about their love life as he promised to grow old with his wife

They say love is a beautiful thing, and as a "lover man" that he is, ace actor Nosa Baba Rex is not hiding his.

The thespian took to his verified Instagram page to shower his beloved wife, Deborah, with soothing words as they celebrate their 7th year of being married.

Baba Rex celebrates his wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

Nosa prayed that God will continue to bless their union and reiterated his love for Deborah.

He thanked her for the numerous amazing things she does for him and hailed her greatly for being a beautiful partner.

The actor referred to his woman as his number one champion:

"I love you so much my world. I promise to always love you and stand with you all day. Let’s go baby. I gat you for life and we growing old together baby."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians join Nosa and Deborah in the celebration

A number of Nosa Rex's followers, including celebrity colleagues, have trooped to the comments section of his post to send lovely wishes to him and his beloved wife on their anniversary.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Comedianebiye:

"Congratulations on 7 years ! 7 na the number of perfection , May all you do moving forward be PERFECT MOVES ONLY ! HELLO."

Alibabagcfr:

"Congratulations my brother. Best wishes to madam."

Georginaonuoha:

"Happy anniversary my dearest brother. Wishing you both every thing beautiful and much more."

Actor Nosa Rex and wife welcome baby boy

Nosa Rex and his wife shared the good news with fans on social media after they welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos of himself with his heavily pregnant wife in lovely baby bump snaps.

He then shared the great news of how they are now parents to a baby boy. The excited actor noted that it was the best news ever as he thanked Jesus. Nosa also added that his wife and child are doing fine.

