Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian, Nonso Miraj sparked reactions after a video of her emerged online

Nonso who is currently in London, United Kingdom advised her compatriot not to join her in the city

She complained that everything is expensive in London after she was charged over 100 pounds for an 80 miles trip

If you are pushing to make a trip down to London, United Kingdom, comedian Nonso Miraj is advising you to keep the idea for now.

The funny lady shared her experience when he boarded a ride in London, and she was charged over 100 pounds for an 80 miles trip, something she would pay less for and still complain about the price if it were to be Nigeria.

Nonso Miraj advises Nigerians about London. Credit: @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

Nonso declared her love for Nigeria in the video and reiterated her desire to come back to the country because things are very expensive in the UK.

According to her:

"This country has humbled me, I love Nigeria my country I cannot wait to come back, I miss everything, don't come to London o, the money they are spending here is too much."

Nigerians react to Nonso Miraj's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Nonso Miraj's video complaining about the expensive lifestyle in London.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sir_eltee:

"Blame it on the Naira that has no value. It’s supposed to be the equivalent of 100 naira. Lastly, don’t tell people where to go and not go."

Sowhmi:

"Wahala for who dey convert pounds to naira . Big wahala."

Chi_dee_rah:

"Lemme also come and see what you’re going through and then decide for myself."

Johnnyshinobi5:

"You dey London dey tell people not to come London. Must be ment ."

808andyblayz:

"I don’t like this comparison!!! Y’all forgot that their income matches all of these things! Madam we are coming."

