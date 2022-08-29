ASUU: Nigerian Student Affected by Strike Action Says He Made Money, Fell in Love
- A Nigerian student said that he has been using the present ASUU strike to grow every aspect of his life
- Apart from finding love, the Nigerian made millions of naira in the business he started during the strike action
- Nigerians who reacted to his video said that his success story is inspiring as they asked him to teach them business
A young Nigerian man has shown that the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is a blessing in disguise for him as he used it to work on his business.
The man in a video said that he created a brand during the strike and started learning how to make promotion videos about the business.
Amazing revenue
To make the venture known online, the student stated that he spent a total of N200,000 for brand promotion.
The move eventually paid off, and he made a whopping sum of N2m in revenue in two weeks. That was not all, he fell in love and improved his coding skill during the period.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.
WHATSAPP MEMES said:
"Who go succeed go succeed na time e dey take some people asuu hold Dem dey sit down for dia papa house dey eat food doing nothing gees work e get y o."
hawlah08 said:
"Please dont go back to school. jus focus on this bro. congrats. am sure u happy."
Usman Godwin Ugbede said:
"NICE BRO KEEP GOING HIGHER."
Annie said:
"Ahha, other people are benefiting from this strike while am here as a full housemaid at my parents house, congrats though."
meek junior said:
"Abeg come carry me as your boy am so Passionate for online skills more especially video editing, I have so many content to put to screen."
Sonekan Atinuke said:
"I’m here feeling like I have been wasting my life…I’m happy for you anyways."
Another student made money during strike
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 19-year-old student of the University of Illorin, Odedeji Felicia, expressed her delight over the lingering ASUU strike.
According to the female student who doubles as a barber, she was able to expand her customer base and make more money due to the strike.
She thanked God for the strike and wished it would continue a little so she can make more money before resumption.
