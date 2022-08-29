A Nigerian student said that he has been using the present ASUU strike to grow every aspect of his life

Apart from finding love, the Nigerian made millions of naira in the business he started during the strike action

Nigerians who reacted to his video said that his success story is inspiring as they asked him to teach them business

A young Nigerian man has shown that the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is a blessing in disguise for him as he used it to work on his business.

The man in a video said that he created a brand during the strike and started learning how to make promotion videos about the business.

The student said that he improved many areas of his life. Photo source: TikTok/@fran_cees

Amazing revenue

To make the venture known online, the student stated that he spent a total of N200,000 for brand promotion.

The move eventually paid off, and he made a whopping sum of N2m in revenue in two weeks. That was not all, he fell in love and improved his coding skill during the period.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

WHATSAPP MEMES said:

"Who go succeed go succeed na time e dey take some people asuu hold Dem dey sit down for dia papa house dey eat food doing nothing gees work e get y o."

hawlah08 said:

"Please dont go back to school. jus focus on this bro. congrats. am sure u happy."

Usman Godwin Ugbede said:

"NICE BRO KEEP GOING HIGHER."

Annie said:

"Ahha, other people are benefiting from this strike while am here as a full housemaid at my parents house, congrats though."

meek junior said:

"Abeg come carry me as your boy am so Passionate for online skills more especially video editing, I have so many content to put to screen."

Sonekan Atinuke said:

"I’m here feeling like I have been wasting my life…I’m happy for you anyways."

Another student made money during strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 19-year-old student of the University of Illorin, Odedeji Felicia, expressed her delight over the lingering ASUU strike.

According to the female student who doubles as a barber, she was able to expand her customer base and make more money due to the strike.

She thanked God for the strike and wished it would continue a little so she can make more money before resumption.

