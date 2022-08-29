An Oyinbo man has shared how shocked he is after staying in Nigeria for some time and observing the lifestyle of the people

One of the cultural shocks he shared in a TikTok video is that the people have their own time called African time

According to the man, Nigerians have their own type of English language which is called Pidgin English

An Oyinbo TikTok user who is currently in Nigeria has shared the cultural shocks he experienced when he arrived in the country.

According to the man described on TikTok as @pinoy, he discovered that Nigerians have their own time called Aricn time.

He said Nigerians will say that they are on their way while they may still be at home. He said he found this shocking.

@pinoy also said he discovered that Nigerians have their own type of English which is called Pidgin.

@pinoy said that in Nigeria, a conversation sounds like quarrel or fight since people like shouting while talking.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Chioma reacted:

"You people keep giving them too much information on us. Let's keep somethings private before they see us finish abeg."

EmmyofficialC said:

"If we are not loud how do you think the whole world will hear us."

SophiaCwtchCariad commented:

"How did I ever come across this on my facebook feed? I DON'T EVEN CARE! I LOVE IT!!! And now I want to visit Nigeria too."

Maryann commented:

"Na our government dey give us B.P apart from them, naija na great nation."

@samuelimobhio reacted:

"Everything is accurate except no. 3 in most of Nigeria there is rarely light but in some place there is light always like where I live."

@fatimakadiri105 commented:

"You'll be surprised to know that most of these don't apply to other parts of the country. I'm guessing you live in Lagos."

