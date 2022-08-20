Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, was one of the celebrity guests who stood out at KWAM 1’s 50 years on stage celebration

The movie star took to the stage and serenaded guests with his lovely performance where he sang Ayinla Omowura songs among others

Wasiu and his wife, Emmanuella, as well as his other Nollywood colleagues, got on stage to make it rain on the actor

Top Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, was one of the celebrity guests at KWAM 1’s 50 year on stage event and he made sure to stand out.

The movie star treated the celebrant and other star guests to a worthwhile performance as he sang timeless Ayinla Omowura songs among others.

Adedimeji left the crowd dancing as he displayed his singing prowess to the audience and it didn’t take long for him to be appreciated.

Adedimeji Lateef serenades guests with performance at KWAM 1's 50 years on stage event. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The celebrant, Wasiu, took to the stage with his wife, Emmanuella, as they danced along to the beautiful performance.

The celebrity couple as well as other Nollywood stars also went on stage to make it rain on Adedimeji Lateef.

See the video below:

Internet users gush over Adedimeji Lateef’s performance at KWAM 1’s 50 years on stage event

After the video went viral on social media, a number of people were pleased by the display and shared their reactions.

Read some of their comments below:

Adejoke_13:

“Ayinla omowura ”

Odunayo:

“Who go celebrate my 10 days of sapa bayi.”

Adepeju_o:

“Awwww I love Adedimeji for this,let me go and follow him at last!”

Kanimodoofficial:

“Talented king.”

Softranking01:

“Incredible .”

Pytcouture:

“The guy is talented ❤️.”

Bj__anonymous:

“Multitalented ”

I_am_psalm_clef:

“Awesome .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng