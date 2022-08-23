Fashion influencer, Nonye Udeogu, recently took to social media to share a video in which she dressed like some reality stars

In the now-trending video, Udeogu is seen dressing like cast members of the Real Housewives of Lagos stars

In a similar story, designer/RHOL star, Toyin Lawani, recently shared some videos of her daughter, Eleora's looks ahead of her birthday

The Real Housewives of Wives (RHOL) brought a lot of drama, controversy and fashion moments.

A fan and fashion influencer, Nonye Udeogu, recently took to social media to pay homage to the show with an interesting video.

She dressed like her favourite RHOL star. Credit: @thisthingcalledfashionn

Source: Instagram

In the video, she dressed like five of her favourite RHOL cast members, including Toyin Lawani, Iyabo Ojo, Caroline Ekanem and Chioma Goodhair.

From a sleek bubu, a gorgeous owambe down to cocktail dresses, it is safe to say Udeogu pulled off the looks.

Check out the video below:

RHOL fans applaud fashionista's looks

tomilolavanna:

"Absolutely killed every look."

nkemglobal:

"So beautiful girl."

lorna_carol:

"This is epic."

_robsin:

"you brought it sis ❤️"

aura_styleandfashion:

"so creative."

lewathebosschick:

"Content."

meshcutzenterprises:

"CHIOMA ❤️❤️❤️"

dfairygoddess:

" the audacity!"

Toyin Lawani shares BTS video of daughter's stylish looks for her birthday shoot

Toyin Lawani may have another fashionista on her hands if the videos on her younger daughter, Eleora’s page are anything to go by.

In anticipation of Eleora’s first birthday, the Tiannah Empire CEO took to social media to post some BTS videos from the birthday photo shoot and we are in awe!

Barely a year on earth, and it appears Eleora is already serving fashion goals.

BBNaija fashion: Media personality Ebuka pulls off Gen Z swag with new look

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a style god and this is something he never fails to remind fans with every look he sports.

The popular media personality turned up to carry out his hosting duties at the Sunday live eviction show on August 21, which saw the exit of Kess and Pharmsavi.

For his look, Ebuka wore a piece by Nigerian-owned brand, TJWHO paired with white loafers and black sunnies.

Source: Legit.ng