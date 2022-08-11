Nigerian Afropop stars Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as P-Square, can be referred to as icons in the music industry in Africa

The duo has, since their rise to fame, continued to put Nigeria on the map musically and have recorded several successes over the years

In this article, Legit.ng has complied ten of their numerous songs that were massive hits and dominated the music space both in Nigeria and in Africa during their time

Famous Nigerian music duo Peter and Paul Okoye, known as P-Square, have come a long way together and have become household names in the music industry.

The Anambra state-born artists have taken Nigerian music to every part of the world as they have been recognized locally and internationally for their unique style and consistent release of hit songs.

P-Square and their major hit songs. Credit: @psquareworld @aftownmusic @albumtalkshq

Source: Instagram

In this article, however, we will be looking at ten of their many hit songs that shook the world and dominated the airwaves during their time.

1. Bizzy Body (Get Squared) 2005

First on our list is Bizzy Body of the Get Squared album. This song is referred to as bringing the Okoye brothers into the limelight. Bizzy Body was a huge banger as it gave the brothers local and international recognition. The track was later remixed by P-Square, on which they featured veteran singer Weird MC. The original and the remix of Bizzy Body were hit songs, and they both dominated the airwaves during their times.

2. Do me (Game Over) 2007

This song featured vocals from the beautiful singer Waje and was a banger, proving that the brothers were here to stay. Do me was off the Game over album and had a beautiful video which broke the record of a Nigerian music video with most women at that time. The song's video was shot by their brother Jude in South Africa.

3. Roll it (Game Over) 2007

Another P-square song that shook the airwaves, which would be evergreen, was Roll it. The song's energetic beat made it a must-play for every DJ then. Roll it also had a fantastic video which showed the singers dancing prowess as they displayed that in the video.

4. Gimme Dat (Danger) 2009

In 2009 P-Square dropped Danger, their fourth studio album, one of the biggest music albums that dropped in Nigeria that year. The track Gimme Dat was from that album, and it became a club banger with the 'the roof is on fire' part of the song, making it suitable for every party. The song enjoyed massive airplay, and the video was also one of the biggest at that time. It was also shot by their brother Jude in South Africa.

5. E no Easy (Danger) 2009

Also, from the Danger album, E no Easy was another big track that shook the Nigerian and African music space for some time. They featured the Good or Bad crooner J Martins on the track, giving the track a melody that made it an anthem in the country. E No Easy was a track the brothers released to celebrate their successes over the years, and it also served as an inspiration to many.

6. Chop My Money (The Invasion) 2011

The track Chop My Money off The Invasion album by P-square had the Square Record signee May D featured in it and was widely accepted by fans of the music duo. It was, however, remixed with Konvict music Akon jumping on it, and everyone almost forgot there was an original Chop My Money track. The original and the remix were massive hit songs and topped music charts for a long time. The video for the song's remix also enjoyed massive airplay both locally and internationally.

7. Alingo (Double Trouble) 2012

Alingo was another song that dominated the Nigerian and African music spaces. It was a bonus track off their sixth studio album – Double Trouble with the introduction of the Alingo dance with the song, the song and the music video for it, another huge work of art from the brothers. Alingo's video was on another level as the dance also birthed the show Dance with Peter, a dance competition across Africa, which Glo sponsored.

8. Personally (Double Trouble) 2013

Personally was another hit track off their Double Trouble album that shook the airwaves and topped several chats for a long time. The official song video, directed by their brother Jude Okoye featured famous dancer Kaffi and a special appearance from Osita Iheme. The video was also unique for the dance steps by Psquare and the fact that it was dedicated to the Pop legend Michael Jackson, who they said inspired them to sing, dance and write songs.

9. Taste the money (Testimony) (Double Trouble) 2014

Another Bonus track from their Double Trouble album was Taste the money (Testimony), which was also a huge hit. The song was released on September 12, 2014, under Square Records and was recorded in English and a bit of French, giving it a massive reach across Africa.

10. Jaiye, 2022

It is, however, significant to note that after separating in 2016, P-Square came back as a team after reconciling in 2021. In 2022, they dropped Jaiye and immediately shot a world-class music video for it, which was number one on YouTube in Nigeria for days. It is one of the biggest hits of 2022, as many fans of P-Square couldn't hide their excitement at the brothers coming back to do music together as P-Square.

