Nigerian skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni has called out politicians who want citizens to worship them after they manage to complete a project.

Macaroni questioned the politicians if it was their personal money they used for projects as he added that many of them either embezzle billions or waste time while executing the projects.

“Politicians will manage to complete a project after embezzling billions and wasting so much time on it. Then ask us to bow at their feet in appreciation for finally doing the work they were elected to do. Is it your money you used to do the Project???

“In a country where Snakes, Monkeys, Termites and other Animals are embezzling billions. How much are Humans now embezzling? But once our politicians sprinkle one or two projects here and there, we should forget all and start singing their praise. Who do us like this???”

aomozoya:

"I hear say they use almost 19billion clear bush na wa for this country oo.. How much to clear all the bush wey dey this world?"

mrmmandy:

"It disgust me seeing some people who have gone thru severe hardship singing their praises all over again. It’s sad ."

ojahabie1:

"If they do bad , we criticize and if they do good we commend them and that’s how life should be. However on Bola Tinubu mandate we stand ♾."

Macaroni speaks on hard life in Nigeria

The hard life in Nigeria is getting to everybody as Nigerians complain about it on daily basis.

One of Nigeria's finest skit makers, Mr Macaroni, voiced out about how the country is dealing with him presently, and it looked like things are not as easy as they used to be.

The funny man took to his Twitter page and warned people who nurse the idea of asking him for giveaways.

