The not so friendly economy currently facing Nigerians seemed to be getting to everyone, including celebrities

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni, who seemed to be getting loads of people asking him for giveaways, has voiced out about the calls

The funnyman declared that anyone who asked him to do a giveaway during this period might be after his life, Nigerian have reacted differently to his post

The hard life people are living in Nigeria is getting to everybody as Nigerians complain about it on daily basis.

One of Nigeria's finest skit makers, Mr Macaroni, voiced out about how the country is dealing with him presently, it looked like things are not as easy as they used to be.

Mr Macaroni speaks on not doing giveaways. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

The funny man took to his Twitter page and warned people who nurse the idea of asking him for giveaways.

Mr Macaroni declared that such people are after his life, according to him:

"This is a difficult time in the country. If you ask me for giveaway this period, I take it that you are after my life."

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Mr Macaroni's tweet

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Mr Macaroni's tweet about not doing giveaways; most of them didn't believe him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Timilademan:

"Your mate DeGeneral built his parents a billion naira house. Baba you have money joor. You even have more followers and endorsements more than him. Freaky pple accounts joor."

Superwoman9ja:

"This is serious. O ba everybody."

Benny_lee04:

"No free money again o dollar don high mame everybody manage Wetin dem get."

Chinwambia:

"We rise by lifting others don finally go village."

Discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Things are hard for everyone right now."

Flexomolola1:

"Mr Macaroni that I know will still help. His good heart no be here. I’ve witnessed him gave movie crew cash on set."

