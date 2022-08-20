Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, sparked reactions when he shared a video to delve on people's desire for money

In the video, Yul noted that Nigerians do not want to learn something that would bring them money they just want to get it on a platter

He also talked about how Lagos is fast developing, Nigerians have reacted differently to his opinion

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, is concerned about one of the traits common among Nigerian citizens.

The thespian shared a video from his home and was wowed about how fast Lagos is developing because when he moved to the house a few years ago, everywhere was filled with bush.

Yul raised an alarm that Nigerians do not like to learn anything again and vanish to thin air when anyone push their idea to them.

According to him:

"All people wants to hear right now is send me your account number. They release it with speed, but nobody wants to learn something that will help them to make the money. Nigerian which way? God help us."

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's video about Nigerians unwilling to learn new things and only wanting to make money.

Legi.t.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mobileapp_website_developer:

"No truer words. So pathetic of them."

Bayonle_hiedriez:

"Yul what do you have for us? Is there anything you can teach anyone ‍♂️ just asking respectfully if there’s I'm interested oo."

__Iamnneka:

"You didn’t learn well from your father that’s why you impregnated another woman."

Doozion:

"You sef, learn to love only one woman as you vowed before God and man at the altar."

