Just when we all thought Don Jazzy had moved on from his obsession with American singer Rihanna, he declared again that he was willing to wait for her

The Mavins record label boss shared a video of himself on his social media platform singing a love song meant for the Fenty boss

Don Baba J has been on Rihanna's case for nearly a decade now and has yet declared again that he is willing to wait for another 10 years

Veteran Nigerian music producer and record label boss Don Jazzy caused a stir online with a video he recently shared on his Instagram page.

The Mavins label boss is famed for his obsession with American singer Rihanna.

Don Jazzy declares again online that he is willing to wait for Rihanna's love for another 10 years Photo credit: @donjazzy/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

However, most people believed Don Jazzy would stop with his obsession after the rude boy crooner had gone public about her relationship with ASAP Rocky and revealed that they were expecting a child together. Still, it seems that's not the case.

If the new video on the singer's Instgram page is anything to go by, then this Don Baba J's love for Rihanna seems set to last another decade, as declared in the new video.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Don Jazzy wrote in the caption of the new video shared on his page:

"I go wait if na 10 years e go take."

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted to the post below:

@brodashaggi:

"Bros, e go pass another 3 decades o , boss please let’s move on. What has passed has passed ."

@rebeccawinterr:

"I think you have to let Rihanna go Jazzy ."

@askdamz:

"Read the room, boss ."

@angelaeguavoen

"Chaiiiii. There’s nothing like true love o. Please keep waiting Don, one day e go pure."

@efeirele:

"Don…time don reach to move on."

@rodic9:

"E be like say this love don Dey carry you go where you no know ."

Don Jazzy finally breaks silence as Rihanna welcomes a baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Legit.ng recalls reporting the news that international singer Rihanna had given birth had Nigerians on social media anticipating the reaction of music mogul Don Jazzy.

The Mavin boss is known to have a huge crush on Rihanna, and even the news of her pregnancy drew an interesting reaction from him.

However, on May 19, 2022, news made the rounds on social media that the Fenty star had finally put to bed, and she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy.

Source: Legit.ng