Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, sparked hilarious reactions when he shared a freestyle video of his first ever artist to Zeh Nation

The singer announced that Olamzzy is his new artist, and he offered to help without ripping him in the fun video

The young Olamzzy, according to Portable, is another singer from the trenches, and together they will make hits

Buzzing singer, Portable got his fans and followers talking when he shared a video of himself and the new artist he just signed to his record label, Zeh Nation.

In the fun video, Portable introduced young Olamzzy, who is said to be 15 years old and declared that he is his new signing to the record label.

The two singers freestyled in the video and with the Zazoo crooner declaring that Olamzzy is another artist from the trenches.

He also advised Olamzzy not to allow people to rip, and Nigerians can't stop talking about the video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's announcement of his new signing

Social media users have reacted to Portable making his first signing to Zeh Nation record label.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Roboy996:

"He go soon pursue am!"

Galaticos_segzinho:

"E go still pursue am come do live video say na him help am."

Spunchgramm:

"This one even sabi sing pass him boss."

Brymosmith_01:

Portable just spoil that boy song with his Fuji voice

Hzfaladay:

"You go soon call out the small boy say he rip you now."

_Jidex101:

"Bro, upgrade ur parole and start moving with elites in industry. Celebrities don dey unfollow you. Even Odogwu self no dey follow u again as u dey downgrade urself up and down."

Diamondbilzzz:

"Upcoming dey sign upcoming nice move."

Portable backtracks on one million boys claims

Portable has tried to exonerate himself after claiming to be the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

In a video making the rounds, the Zazoo crooner claimed that he was misunderstood and that he meant one million fans.

Fans reacted to the viral video of Portable backtracking on his claims as they noted his obvious fear

