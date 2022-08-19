Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy recently bonded with her mum Nana Otedola and her younger sister Temi Otedola at a restaurant

Cuppy, before the hangout, called out her mum for asking her to come in a more presentable outfit and not in some of her usual wears

The billionaire daughter also shared a screenshot of a chat between her and her mum on the family group chat

Billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to share beautiful moments from her hangout with her mum Nana Otedola and sister Temi Otedola.

The billionaire daughter also called out her mum Nana Otedola after she sent a message to her about dressing right for the occasion.

DJ Cuppy, Temi, and mum Nana Otedola hangout. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy, who stormed the restaurant in a better outfit, shared a funny video of her mum saying she didn't have to tell her sister Temi what to wear.

Captioning the video, Cuppy wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Apparently I'm the ghetto Otedola."

In another post, Cuppy wrote:

"My mum said upscale like I dress crazy all the time."

See screenshots from Cuppy's IG story below:

The hangout comes days after Nana Otedola celebrated her birthday.

Cuppy celebrates mum Nana Otedola as she marks her birthday

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, took to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana.

The celebrity disk jockey posted adorable photos of her beautiful mother on her official Instagram page.

Cuppy told her fans to join in and celebrate ‘Mama Cups’ on her birthday. She wrote:

“Please help me wish #MamaCups a HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Cuppy calls for more friends as she flies a private jet alone

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the billionaire’s daughter shared a series of snaps of herself in a private jet.

Apparently, the big jet was close to empty as DJ Cuppy was aboard with just her personal assistant and the flight crew.

Cuppy posted a photo of herself with her assistant and noted that she needs more friends. According to her, having a whole jet to herself and just her assistant is not good for the environment.

Source: Legit.ng