Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe recently shared a video of her and her daughter Jasmine in a car on their way home

The actress, during the drive back home, told her 5-year-old daughter to ask her for anything and she would get it done

Unexpectedly, Mimi’s daughter said she wanted them to spend the night at a 5-star hotel, a request the actress turned down

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe and her daughter Jasmine are making headlines over their conversation in a car.

The actress in a video was heard telling her 5-year-old daughter to make any request, and she would make it happen.

Mimi Orjiekwe shares cute video of her and her daughter. Credit: @mimiorjiekwe

Source: Instagram

Making her request, Mimi’s daughter demanded they spend the night at a 5-star hotel after the mother and daughter had spent the whole day flexing.

The actress unexpectedly turned down the request as she said they were heading home.

She said:

"I will be on my way ma, we are heading home, period."

See the post below:

Mimi Orjiekwe gushes over her daughter for making her proud

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe expressed pride as she took to social media to celebrate her daughter’s academic achievements.

Apparently, Mimi's girl, Jasmine, just graduated from school, and it wasn’t without special recognition.

The little one snagged five different awards at the graduation ceremony, which made the actress enjoy her proud mummy moment.

"1 of Best 3 pupil’s in her Class Best In Creative Art! Best In General Paper! Neatest Girl! Most behaved!" Mimi wrote as she listed her daughter’s award categories.

The mother and daughter were spotted posing side by side in some cute pictures taken at the graduation ceremony.

Mimi Orjiekwe hires limousine, hefty men for daughter's birthday

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe proved she is one mother willing to go to any length to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

This comes as the actress took to social media to reveal how she celebrated her daughter Jasmine at 5.

Jasmine turned five years old on April 3rd, but her mother continued the celebration over the weekend as she threw a birthday bash and also treated her to a limousine ride.

Mimi shared videos of the limousine and two security men she hired for her daughter's birthday celebration.

Source: Legit.ng