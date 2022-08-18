Popular Nigerian singer, Buju, also known as BNXN has released a statement over his recent ordeal with some police officers

The singer was seen in a viral video arguing with police officers and declaring that he spat on them in a now-deleted tweet

BNXN noted that he was just playing on words and shouldn't be taken seriously as he is never a violent person while vowing to focus on his music

Singer Buju Benson has took to his Twitter page to address the ugly incident involving him and some police officers

The several hits maker who has earlier declared that he spat on the face of a police officer insisted that it was just an idiomatic expression to mean that he disrespect them.

BNXN speaks on his encounter with police. Credit: @BNXN @naijagists

Source: Instagram

He noted that was not the literal meaning of what he said, and the social media community might have misunderstood him as he declared that he will never support any abuse or violence against the police.

BNXN noted that he lashed out at the police officers because of the physical challenge on him, and they have been brought to book.

The singer further stated the now-deleted tweet shouldn't be used against him and appreciated some reputable policemen who intervened on the matter.

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to BNXN's tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to BNXN's statement a bout his encounter with the police.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aystickz:

"Wetin you sef go find for Outside in the first place?"

standxl:

"I thought he was happy doing that."

Lulusmooth:

"If they can do that to him what happen to someone that is not known."

Sir_eltee:

"Kudos to his PR team. Naija police think say na only dem sabi change statement."

