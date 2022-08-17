Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, has become a trending topic on social media over his altercation with the police

The music star caused a buzz online after several videos of the incident went viral online after fans recognised him on the road

In a series of now deleted tweets, Buju shared his side of the story and noted that he spit in the officer’s face and it felt good

Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, caused a big stir on social media after he was involved in an altercation with the police.

The Kilometer crooner became a trending topic online after a series of videos of him and the policemen fighting on a Lagos road was captured by fans who recognised him.

In one of the clips, the singer’s Benz was surrounded by the armed men while Buju was seen looking disheveled in just his singlet and trousers.

Singer Buju BNXN spits in police officer's face after they tore his shirt. Photos: @orbbayarn, @Deevybs (Twitter)

In a series of now deleted tweets, Buju took to his page to explain his side of events. According to him, he let a police officer in his car but the personnel proceeded to tear his shirt and slap him.

In another post, Buju revealed that he spat in an officer’s face and it felt so good to do so. According to reports, the incident took place in Ikeja Lagos.

See screenshots of the deleted tweets below:

See a video of Buju with the officers below:

Nigerians react to Buju’s altercation with policemen

Read what some of them had to say below:

Raymadi_:

“I’d do the same, blame it on reflex.”

Mhisskel:

“You don’t assault an officer on uniform. Worse off implicate yourself by typing it. You should’ve stopped at what they did to you.”

Flambay:

“Buju para Buju Buju para ”

Aka_ugo3:

“Thought you were smarter buju, how could you provide evidence against ursef . Yea it was ok to feel good about it but posting that sh*it on SM omo you just implicated ursef.”

Saint_ndoo:

“im proud of u u did it for all of us! energy.”

Flawless_apartments:

“The Nigeria police needs serious orientation!! I hope he sues for assault!! Nawa o .”

Hertunba_b001:

“Buju!! why you admit say you spit!!! Police wey go deny day dem tear your cloth”

Hmm.

