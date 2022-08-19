A video has shown the moment two Nigerians engaged in a heated argument on the street of London, using the Yoruba language

One of them was angry that the other man who is an officer addressed him anyhow with the way he pointed at him

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the scene looks like a thing that could easily happen in Lagos state

A video shared by a man with the handle @yngiblackz has shown the moment two Nigerians in Woolwich, London, were in a fierce argument.

One of the men was dressed like an officer of the law. There was a third man, also a Nigerian, who acted like a mediator.

Many people said that the men behaved as if they are in Nigeria. Photo source: TikTok/@yngiblackz

Source: UGC

Using Yoruba in UK

The aggrieved party was saying that the officer did not speak with him in a well-mannered way. The officer in Yoruba asked him how old he is.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The issue soon degenerated as the two of them seemed ready to fight. Many people who reacted to their video said the place looks like Lagos state.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

stera-b said:

"Buhari MUST have shares in woolwich. I don’t care!"

Tola9ni said:

"Uncle said 'try it' it’s not about age when dishing out slaps."

Adedamola said:

"The way he switched from ‘yin’ to ‘e’."

ItsssLeGrandGhost_. said:

"I know for a fact the uniform got that uncle feeling like the law and the other uncles are reminding him his place."

JadéDisu said:

"I know these woolwich roads all too well."

Lips OnTen said:

"I know he was distributing tickets in anger after this."

UK market that sells Nigerian things

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady in the UK, Fadekemi, shared a video of a market in Peckham as she labelled the place "trenches".

Playing a Nigerian song in the background, Fadekemi showed a place called "The Linda Beauty". She said the salon is quite famous around the area.

Moving from the place, she filmed a public restaurant that had Nigerian food on display. Some metres away from that place were common things like tubers of yam and bunches of plantain that are common sights in Nigerian markets.

Source: Legit.ng