Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, shared an emotional video of himself helping the needy on Instagram

In the video, the Zazoo crooner could be seen reaching out to roadside beggars as he handed them wads of cash

Nigerians can't stop talking about the kind gesture the music star extended toward the beggars

Popular singer Portable has shown that he will not be in the news for the wrong reasons alone as he demonstrated the generous part of him.

The controversial singer shared a video in the spirit of Friday as he wore a big blue agbada outfit and ran as if he had other assignments as he reached out to the needy.

In the video, he was seen handing out cash to roadside beggars in large numbers, and they hailed him greatly as he concluded the generous act.

Portable made the exercise as fast as possible, exited the scene and sent Friday wishes to his numerous fans.

He captioned the video:

"Thank God it's Friday."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian react to Portable's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Portable sharing money to beggars.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Wealthh10:

"This man you could have just left your camera at home."

Iamyemzylee:

"Lol to me doesn’t need to show the to the public ..Akoi grace."

King_abiolavictor:

"Why the agbada come resemble matric gown abi nah my eyes ni."

Ika_promoter:

"My Oga today nah Friday me sef need Saka oooo."

Autmosh:

"Akoi walking with Agbada yahoo."

Huff_dior:

"Blessings sha follow you AKOI blessing AKOI biza biza ❤️❤️."

