A video of afrobeats hitmakers Wizkid, Buju and Rema is currently making the rounds on social media

The music stars were spotted having a good time at a nightclub as Olamide’s Bobo song played in the background

Social media users had different things to say with some pointing out how far Rema has come from the days of being Wizkid’s fan

Nigerian singer Wizkid was recently spotted with his industry colleagues, Rema and Buju, at a nightclub hangout.

All three afrobeats superstars appeared in a giddy mood as they treated themselves to some goodies and enjoyed rapper Olamide’s Bobo song.

Reactions trail video of Rema hanging out with Wizkid. Photo: @wizkidayo/@heisremanews/@toyourears

Source: Instagram

Buju had his mobile phone on a selfie mode as Wizkid and Rema who were behind him equally came into the frame and sang for the camera.

Check out the clip as spotted online below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react

The video got people on the internet talking and many couldn’t help but note how far Rema has come in his career.

Read some comments sighted below:

nickkylawve said:

"Is that Rema beside wizkid ? wizkid my first love."

prettyboypius1 said:

"Machala, Rema and Buju in one video ."

armstrongosas said:

"I'm so proud of Rema mehn.. from being a fan and begging for a picture to actually being a Wiz gee."

pabloxogram said:

"9ja too get squad for this music lifestyle thing,them know us well,see lineup."

mc.choicebanky said:

"Men that make Men happy."

dekaygram said:

"Wiz and rema best duo see as them just blend like twins."

iam_1chinaza said:

"Buju Bnxn been wan talk ‘E choke’, him con remember say him dey with Wiz, then change am ."

Wizkid's fans come after US rapper Wizkhalifa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US rap musician Wizkhalifa sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media following a post shared on Twitter.

The rapper posted a picture with a caption in which he appeared to be preaching for more empathy and less ego.

The post got many talking as they were quick to connect the rapper’s tweet to the title of Wizkid's forthcoming album.

One fan wrote:

"Baba wan use Big Wiz blow again.. imagine the clash & mix when people search for Wiz - More love less ego and More empathy shows up. Na so Weeknd wan follow us drag starboy. Now dem wan drag album title."

Source: Legit.ng