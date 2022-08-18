Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo has rated video director TG Omori highly as she said his charges should start from N9.5 million

According to Kemi, the likes of Clarence Peters, HG2 used to charge from N3-6 million per video, and she believes TG Omori is the reigning director in the industry

TG Omori responding to Kemi, said those quoting his charges at N8 million were only speculating, a statement that has sparked reactions online

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement, said popular video director TG Omori needs to charge more for his services.

Kemi claimed the likes of Clarence Peters, HG2 were charging between three to six million naira per video as she rated TG Omori highly.

Your starting price should be N9.5M: Kemi Olunloyo to TG Omori. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @boy_director

Source: Twitter

In her words:

“Awon Clarence and Folarin HG2 used to charge N3-6M per video for Tiwa, Mavins etc @boy_director Kini N8M per video? Your starting price should be N9.5M Excellent Lighting and crispy graphics It’s TG time.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Responding to Kemi’s tweet, TG Omori said him charging N8 million naira per video was only speculation.

He wrote:

“Mama them just Dey speculate ni, who no go no go know.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

therealsola01:

"TG make i come learn work , School no gree resume ."

realdoctoree:

"Na you dey reign now, Odogwu."

iamakin27:

"@boy_director make I come they help you I no go collect money."

officialtubant:

"Hope say TG grab weytin need like this? Be prepared, mama go still need make u finance one of her inaccurate investigation."

kekereowo:

"E b like say na dis work I wan learn ooo."

jamiu:

"Make i be your boy TG ...I promise even if you flog me I no go cry like asake."

TG Omori knocks Daniel Regha for criticising him over Kizz Daniel's Buga video

Popular controversial Twitter troll Daniel Regha did not shy away from dropping his opinion about Kizz Daniel's video for his trending single Buga.

The video was directed by TG Omori, and Regha pointed out that he did not do a good job because it doesn't carry the same energy as the song.

Another error Regha pointed out was that the video didn't promote inclusivity as it is centred around Nigerians.

The video director TG Omori spotted the analysis and, in his reply, pointed out that someone like Regha, who cannot put together a proper look, wants to teach him how to create a proper video.

Source: Legit.ng