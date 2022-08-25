Nigerian singer Davido has confirmed that the way to a man’s heart is his stomach as he and baby mama Chioma had a sweet exchange

Davido couldn’t but comment on a video of a special delicacy made by Chioma, who in turn responded to him in a lovely way

The DML label boss and Chioma’s exchange has left many of his fans and followers gushing, with many talking about the singer’s love for food

Popular singer and DMW label owner Davido and one of his baby mamas Chioma also known as Chef Chi are making headlines over a sweet exchange between them online.

It all started after Chioma, known for her culinary abilities, once again had Davido talking as she shared a step-by-step video on how to make a special delicacy.

Chioma shares recipes and video of special delicacy. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The video got many reactions from her followers, including Davido, who simply wrote “Yum” in the comment section, which has received massive reactions from netizens.

Spotting Davido’s comment, Chioma, in turn, responded with a love-struck emoji.

See their exchange below:

See the video below:

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's sweet exchange

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sweetest_queen_ever_:

"@thechefchi two love birds "

i.nwankpa:

"hahaha, Romeo and Juliet no be small ."

browniwales:

"@thechefchi awww❤️❤️ Davido wife making us proud ."

srukuhene1:

"@davido wife material be that oooo❤️❤️❤️ not the clubbing and mouth running one ."

browniwales:

"@srukuhene1 loud it chioma is truly a wife material."

jomek_collections:

"@davido chioma is blessed she sabi cook, she get class and she fine chai ."

niceboy_uche:

"@davido normally OBO love food pass everybody for this comment...if u dey hungry don't ever look at obo while he is eating..because the hunger will chock you well well."

