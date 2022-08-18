Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Awurum has said in a post shared on his social media page that he doesn't take offense when called ugly

Awurum noted that rather prefers to be called ugly than to be told he is good-looking because he sees it as a compliment

The comic actor also noted in the hilarious video that life is a struggle hence the reason for his looks

Popular veteran actor Charles Awurum has revealed how he feels when people tell him he is a handsome man or compliments him that he is good-looking.

The movie star noted that such statements he takes as a mockery of his personality.

Charles Awurum says he doesn't see being called ugly as an insult but as a compliment

Source: Instagram

The comic explained in a video shared on his Instagram page that whenever anyone calls him ugly, he takes no offense to it because such a person is saying the undiluted truth.

Charles Awurum also noted in the video that being called ugly to him is a compliment and not an insult.

The Nollywood veteran further revealed that when told that he is good-looking, he gets furious because he isn't.

Awurum is a very good friend of John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu; Legit.ng recalls that he was the one who announced the return of his friend back to acting after his health scare.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See some of the funny reactions by netizens to the post below:

@charlesinojie:

"Except the person no get sense. You na chairman of De-worwor na. Abi the person no get eyes?‍."

@alibabagcfr:

"Fine boyyyyyyyyyyyy!.."

@eminent_shipping:

"Anybody wey dey take ugly insult u no sabi anything. You wey fine like Mami water so."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"So he talks like this in real life too."

@etimajonathan:

"Live your reality my dear! If you say you're vgly, who am I to say otherwise? ."

Fans react to the moment veteran comic actors Charles Awurum and Mr Ibu engaged in a heated argument

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when a video of veteran Nollywood actors Charles Awurum and his friend John Okafor popularly called Mr. Ibu, engaged in a strong argument that stirred up a lot of reactions online.

The viral video made people wonder if the spat was another of their jokes, while some people expressed disappointment at the actors' behavior.

In the video shared on their individual Instagram pages, Mr. Ibu was in a room with a young man and woman. While discussing, Charles barged into the room and went straight to attack Mr. Ibu.

Source: Legit.ng