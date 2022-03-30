Nollywood actor Mr Ibu is making up for lost time spent in the hospital while he was dealing with a health challenge

Mr Ibu’s friend and colleague, Charles Awurum, shared a video on Instagram as the comic superstar resumed at a movie location in Enugu

Awurum gave glory to God as fans, other social media users equally thanked the Lord on behalf of Mr Ibu

The past few weeks have been challenging for veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, but it appears he has reached the light at the end of a tunnel.

Veteran actor Charles Awurum recently took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment Mr Ibu joined him alongside other colleagues on a movie set.

Nollywood's Mr Ibu resumes on movie set in Enugu. Photo: @charlesndawurum

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu in a video post shared on his official TikTo page told fans and supporters that he would soon be discharged.

Mr Ibu was seen in the video getting a fresh haircut as he prepared to leave the hospital and return home.

Well, the recent post by Awurum confirms that the actor has left the hospital and is back to business.

Sharing the post, Awurum wrote:

"Ibu my brother and I in a location in Enugu. God has answered our prayers, Ibu is well again. God will continue to bless him and his family. Keeping him in good health."

See the post below:

Fans wish Mr Ibu well

christabel.benson said:

"Lord will permanent your healing and protect you from all evil people roving around you in Jesus Might Name. Amen."

ada.esther.1213 said:

"God's protection to you all pls ooo take a break from social media."

ndukwu_nwanyinma said:

"Wow, this is great news thank God for divine healing."

komenovoltageline said:

"We thank God for he life glory be to God almighty."

zaardak_ said:

"He said he was poisoned. Don’t be surprised the suspect might be amongst those visiting him there. Mr Ibu, may God protect you from evil people."

