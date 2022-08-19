Fast-rising Nigerian singer Magixx shared on his social media page that he is grateful for how far he has come in the space of a year

The young Mavins record signee also revealed that as of this time a year ago, he was always at the hospital every day for a month

Magixx then went on to thank his fans and everybody that has shown him love and supported him in his struggle to get to where he is right now

Mavin records signee Magixx shares just how grateful he is online. Photo credit:@iam_magixx/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Magixx, who recently released a track titled Jaiye, has been tipped by many as the next big thing from the Mavin records' staple.

He recently released a new ep, Atom, that has been getting a lot of attention and plaudits.

The multi-talented vocalist appreciated how much he has grown and has thanked his fans for the support.

Read Magixx's statement below:

"This time last year I was always in the hospital everyday of the month! Crying… Omo, I’m grateful for how far I’ve come! Big love to everyone showing me support means the world!."

See how netizens reacted to the singer's comment below:

@Ajibsblaq:

"I feel there is still more success ahead of u and u will achieve it shine on bro."

@chinevivchy:

"Anyone who hasn't gone through this excruciating pains won't understand what it means to be thankful. Thank God for your life, keep winning and soaring unto greater heights always. Much ❤️❤️ across man."

@ZenomJames:

"Oil dey your head bro I swear, this is just the beginning."

@thesorefunmi:

"Nothing is impossible."

@KaybeeMusic:

"Big love ❤️ to you bro."

@etanol_okeke:

"I don't understand, always in the hospital everyday? Were you sick or you was a nurse?"

