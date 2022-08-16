The Headies Award 2022 is around the corner, and many can't wait for the winner in different categories to be announced

A graphic design for the Best Artiste of the year category has, however, sparked reactions from many netizens

Some netizens claim the organizers made Davido's picture bigger than others, while others raised questions as to why Wizkid was placed behind others

With some days to this year's Headies Award, which is scheduled to take place, many lovers of the Nigerian music industry are anticipating the winners that will emerge from different categories.

A graphic image of the Best artist of the year category, which included Adekunle Gold, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among others, has sparked reactions on social media.

Wizkid, Davido, others nominated for Best Male Artiste.

Source: Instagram

While some claimed the design made the winner glaring as Davido's picture was bigger than the rest. Others, however, queried why Wizkid's picture was placed behind others.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

call_me_skido:

"D biggest in d pic ❤️#30BG."

jayanthony_world:

"Person way edit this flyer na davido fan."

vanessa__london:

"I still can't understand that picture frame sheyy na machala unna put for back like upcoming artist like this Omo."

sugar.currency:

"Una don carry Davido put for front,he no go still win ❤️."

tobbie_films:

"Even with their pictures self... Ona don tell us the Winner."

dumebiblog:

"Let's give it to adekunle gold for that awesome transformation and back to back hits."

djsucess30bg:

"Davido noni... nobody better dan him☑️️001 of 9ja."

jayanthony_world:

tarian_vibes:

"The answer is NOT in our votes cos if it were so, the one with the biggest fans wins."

soma__chi:

"We knw say una go give Wizzy mtcheew."

Portable tenders apology to organisers of Headies

Hours after controversial singer Portable Zazu reacted to his disqualification from this year's Headies Award, where he said he didn’t regret his actions and went on to brag about his achievement, he has now tendered an apology to the organizers.

Portable in the video also told his fans and followers to keep voting while he appealed to the organizers to give him his award.

In his words:

“Headies make una no vex, them say make I change that lamba, ok, keep voting.”

Source: Legit.ng