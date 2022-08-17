Ghanaian movie star John Dumelo recently spent time on his farm and he showed fans a highlight of his visit

Apparently, when it was time for lunch, the top actor got busy and made himself a pot of jollof rice using firewood

Social media users had hilarious reactions to the actor’s video with one IG fan noting that there is no meat in the big pot of rice

Top Ghanaian movie star John Dumelo shared a video on his Instagram page letting his fans and supporters know that he is not all about posh life.

The actor recently spent time on his farm and instead of bringing a fancy lunch pack along or ordering food, he fixed himself something real quick.

John Dumelo seen cooking 'sapa' jollof. Photo: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on his page, the famous actor was seen in a makeshift kitchen as he stoked the fireplace.

Apparently, Dumelo decided to tread himself and other farmers to a large pot of jollof rice. A different portion of the video captured Dumelo with the large pot of rice which had been transferred out of the kitchen.

He helped himself to a spoon and the actor appeared to be pleased with what he cooked.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

afokefran said:

"I love your simplicity!"

mashdivagh said:

"Eeiii John how did the rice move from your jaali to an open space . Love this man."

abdullai670 said:

" I remember those days living with my uncle ….. this is how he used to cook for us while busily weeding or harvesting ."

bra_larry12 said:

"Smoke jollof I dey like am ruff especially the under a.kk.a kazooo."

djcyborggh said:

"Ano see meat for inside o ."

air.tornam said:

"The thing was too hot for the hand to contain but your mouth could accommodate it eeii bread."

maameamoako said:

"Someday when he becomes an MP people should remember his hustle o."

Source: Legit.ng