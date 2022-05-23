Actor and p olitician John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya, has shared a new interesting video on social media

p The video shows Dumelo turning himself into a hairdresser to wash Gifty's hair as they shared special moments at home

Dumelo's sister, Nadia Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, and many others have reacted to the intimate video

John Dumelo has shown he is a man of many parts. Apart from being a great actor, a budding politician, and a philanthropist, he is a good hairdresser too.

Dumelo showed this hairdressing skill while hanging out with his wife, Gifty Mawunya, in their home.

In a lovely video Legit.ng sighted online, the actor-turned-politician was spotted giving his wife a hair wash at home.

John Dumelo helped to wash his wife's hair Photo source: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

Dumelo's wife posted the video of her husband treating her hair right on TikTok and later brought it to Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the video, Mrs Dumelo indicated that her husband knows how to pamper her hair.

"...@johndumelo1 knows how to pamper my hair ❤️❤️," she wrote.

The video from Gifty Mawunya got a lot of attention on social media with many people hailing Dumelo.

Actress Selassie Ibrahim, (@selassie_ibrahim) who is an elder sister to Gifty said:

"Setor, please I need to wash my hair sexy husband ❤️❤️ we love you boo."

Actress Nadia Buari (@iamnadiabuari) just loved the gesture:

"I Loooveeeeee eeettttt."

Dumelo's sister (@niiswife) sounded proud of his brother:

"This one be #idey4u proper Can your brother???."

@iam_bigils observed that it was what happens when friends get married:

"When you marry your best friend #Idey4U."

@boateng7852 was impressed with Gifty's no makeup looks:

"You are extremely beautiful without make-up ❤️❤️❤️."

John Dumelo gets cozy with bestie Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actor, politician and farmer, John Dumelo, and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, were once again at the receiving end of mixed reactions on social media with a newly released video.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Dumelo was seen sitting down holding unto Yvonne Nelson's waist as she leaned into the camera.

Many people have shared mixed reactions, as some criticised Dumelo because he is a married man.

Source: Legit.ng