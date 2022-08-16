The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chizzy has revealed during his recent diary session that he would love for Biggie to move Deji and Bella from Level 1 to level 2

Chizzy revealed his reasons for choosing Deji to be moved to level 2; he said he believes Deji would improve his level's chances and performance in games and competitions

However, when asked why Bella, his response was a shocker as he said he wanted her moved simply because he wanted to separate her from her partner Sheggz

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of season 7 Level Up edition are beginning to scheme against each other and the most obvious one at the moment is Chizzy's plan to sabotage his colleague Sheggz's relationship with his love interest, Bella.

Chizzy revealed his diabolical plan during his recent diary session with Biggie, where he was asked to pick two housemates, one male and one female, to be moved from level 1 to level 2.

Chizzy reveals his plan to separate Bella from Sheggz

Source: Instagram

In response to Biggie's question, Chizzy selected Deji and Bella and gave his reasons for picking them.

He explained that he picked Deji because of his strong personality and a good competitor who he believes would improve the performances of level 2 in games.

However, when asked why he picked Bella, he said he wanted her moved to level 2 just to separate her from her love interest Sheggz.

Watch the video clip below:

See some of the reactions the post generated below:

@0_______layo:

"Lol...you wan spoil shegz game...issokay we are here for it,if biggie will only give us that separation."

@braimohpreshy:

"Sheggz won’t like this."

@kennyhassanatidowu:

"Sheggz will cry like saga dis time ."

@cynthia_nick__:

"I agree with e bella own but not deji...deji way be fake housemate him for call Adekunle."

@shella_official_lovers:

"This won't sound funny to Shegzz."

