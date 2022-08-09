Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Cyph has revealed during his recent interview with Ebuka that he would love to pursue a relationship with Doyin outside the house

The tech bro housemate, who was evicted on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, was one of the most affectionate housemates on the show

However, Cyph's love interest on the show Doyin is still in the house, and he has said after leaving the show that he would be rooting for her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition, season 7's housemate Bright Hide Nwekete aka Cyph, has revealed during an interview with Ebuka after his eviction that he is willing to pursue a proper relationship outside the house with his love interest on the show, Doyin.

Cyph also revealed during the interview that he would be rooting for Doyin to emerge the winner.

He equally vowed to hold on to the bracelet Doyin gave him on the show, at least until she comes out of the house.

However, when Ebuka asked him who he thinks will emerge as the winner of the show come October 3rd, Cyph said he wants someone from level 2 to win and that Bryan in his opinion is the favourite.

Cyph also said that if the winner was to be from level 1, he thinks Adekunle is the favourite to emerge the winner.

Watch a clip of the interview below:

See the reactions Cyph's revelation stirred:

@officialvivien_:

"Awwn I now understand why she was crying."

@oluwamheenah:

"Cyph, I wish he had stayed longer, but greater you ahead big man."

@official_mizkandy05:

"Chai see love."

@purple_emoji_:

"Such a sweet guy…❤️❤️."

@queenof_shebaa:

"Very nice guy ."

After they kissed passionately, Doyin denies Cyph during a conversation with the new housemate, Deji

Legit .ng recalls reporting that the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 1 housemate Doyin had stirred reactions online after she denied having anything with Cyph during a conversation with new housemate Deji.

Despite kissing Cyph at the house party on Saturday, July 30, Doyin said there was nothing between them.

Doyin and Cyph made headlines over the weekend when they shared their first kiss a few days into the house, which led many to assume that it was the start of a relationship between them.

Source: Legit.ng