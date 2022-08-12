Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7, Level Up housemates Sheggz, Doyin and Bella in a recent trending video, were sighted gossiping about a former star of the show, Maria Chike

In a video that has now gone viral, Sheggz, Doyin and Bella engaged in a very heated gossip about Maria and why she's one of the biggest stars of season 6

Doyin during the chat said Maria is only famous and one of the biggest stars of BBNaija season 6 because of who she rolls with outside of the show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of the Level Up edition, Sheggz, Doyin and Bella, shared their thoughts about former stars of the show and the one that seems of direct bearing to them is the light-skinned beauty, Maria Chike.

Doyin during a chat with Sheggz said Maria was the housemate she thought would have been a hot cake outside of the show, but her expectations were dashed.

Doyin and Sheggz argue about former BBNaija star, Maria Chike Photo credit: @sheggzolu/@officialdoyin_/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Sheggz disagreed with Doyin's opinion. He responded by saying Maria was one of the biggest stars of her set.

He further explained that even though she was on the show for just five weeks, she did pretty well for herself.

However, this reply did little to change Doyin's mind as she countered Sheggz's view by noting that the former BBNaija star is only famous outside of the house because of who she knows.

Watch the conversation below:

Read some of the reactions by netizens that the conversation stirred:

@judith_bada_:

"Sheggz knows everything about BBN. If u know u know."

@oma_steve

"She didn't lie tho. She shouldn't have mentioned it."

@pearlcakeandpastry

"Doyin's mouth will continue to put her trouble ."

@debbie_adaorah

"Sheggz actually knows everything single da*n thing about bbn….hmmm I just hope he no dey use Bella for strategy sha"

@pamzy042

"Everything Doyin says, is true"

BBNaija Season7: Bella gossips with Chomzy about Beauty getting personal with her love interest, Sheggz

Legit. ng recalls reporting, that different cliques have been formed in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house and one of the coterie is the Bella and Chomzy set.

The very expressive housemate Bella Okagbue and her close pal in the house, Chomzy, are queens of gossip on the show.

Bella during a recent titbit with Chomzy revealed that Beauty had told her love interest on the show, Sheggz, that she doesn't see her current relationship in the house with Groovy lasting beyond their time on the show.

Source: Legit.ng