Popular social media influencer and social critic Daniel Regha is at it again, and this time it's the fast-rising skit maker Carter Efe who caught his attention

Daniel as ever in his ways; had taken to his social media handle to call out Carter, demanding him to explain to the public how exactly Wizkid changed his life as he popularly claims

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the skit maker had released a song titled 'Machala' that debuted at number 1 on Nigerian music charts

Popular controversial Nigerian social media influencer and critic Daniel Regha has called out the young fast-rising skit maker turn singer Carter Efe to share with the public how Wizkid changed his life as he claims it to be.

Regha also noted in his post that no one, in particular, is an overnight success because success has its steps.

Controversial social media influencer Daniel Regha reacts to the hilarious throwback photos of Carter Efe Photo credit: @carterefe_/@DanielRegha

Source: Instagram

Though Daniel did note that he was happy about Carter Efe's growth, he appreciated him saying his success is significant.

However, that still didn't stop Daniel from querying Efe further about his success, noting that he hopes he didn't take any shortcuts in his strive to become famous.

See Regha's statement below:

"Efe mind telling the public how Wizkid changed ur life? Cos u snapped the above pics using the itel s15 which was reportedly launched in 2019, so explain that, cos even success has steps; Happy for ur growth, it's significant but I hope u d!dn't take sh¤rtcuts to become famous."

"Normalise asking public figures how they made their wealth, & what steps they took to become famous, d¤n't just believe their scr!pted success stories. N¤-one bl¤ws up overnight; It takes time, consistency & relentless effort. Most celebs are ¤ccultists, everything !sn't grace."

See how netizens reacted to Regha's statement about Carter Efe:

@JustBamiDan

"If e take shortcut watin concern you? Abi na your back yard the shortcut dey??"

@Kozil90:

"Wetin concern you if he take shortcut, and why you call him papa name.You be secondary school teacher?"

@iamtalentboi:

"Efe Uncle Dan is on ur case now "

@cicidammy

"He didn’t say Wizkid changed his life, he said Machalait could be the song “machala” he meant"

@vanessa_alumo

"The carta efe sef Dey lie I no sure if him don even meet wiz kid"

Carter Efe aims for the Grammys, shares inspiring throwback photos of when he was a tailor

Nigerian online comedian turned singer Carter Efe sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he tweeted some things about himself.

The skit maker shared funny throwback photos of himself when he was still a tailoring apprentice before noting that his song "Machala" changed his life.

Carter Efe's popular trending debut single Machala is dedicated to celebrating Wizkid. The comic's popularity has tripled since he released the song.

