Efe Omorogbe, 2baba’s manager, has shared a statement from the singer’s team seeking to clear the air about recent pregnancy allegations

It was categorically stated that 2baba’s apology had nothing to do with any perceived transgressions against his wife, Annie Idibia

2Baba’s management equally made it clear that the iconic musician did not impregnate anyone and isn’t expecting any child

Nigerian musician 2baba has been cut some slack following a recent statement shared by his manager, Efe Omoregbe, as it regards recent pregnancy allegations.

In a signed statement by NowMuzik which was shared on Omoregbe’s Instagram page on Saturday, August 13, it was categorically stated that the singer never apologized for perceived transgression against his wife, Annie Idibia.

2baba was said to have tendered the apology for the reasons stated and not because he impregnated another woman.

“Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news,” the statement read in part.

Social media users react

princess.swanky said:

"Hmmm, okay we don hear..."

its_ekaette said:

"But there’s no smoke without fire tho."

lucyamehlucious said:

"They better spread this news too as fast as they keep spreading the rumors and trying to spoil someone’s image."

sanquiz1gh__ said:

"In this beautiful world,, everyone apologizes,if we make mistakes,we apologize, and even if we make the same mistakes we still apologize .This is humanity …. we do things and apologize,but we don’t care about the hurt."

iam_sexyiyalode said:

"I never believed it When he commissioned a Music Studio at the Muzik dept in the University dey didn't see that one. It's always negative news about him they like to spread."

2Baba declares he has stopped impregnating women

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba seemed fed up with controversies around his baby mamas and marital life.

The singer made an important announcement to ladies who might fancy the prospects of him impregnating them.

He declared that he has retired from his old ways of impregnating women and he is now innocent. Nigerians reacted to his comments.

