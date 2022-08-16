Singer Burna Boy has sparked hilarious reactions in the online community after he was spotted in a viral video

The clip captured the moment Burna Boy acknowledge a female fan who was screaming out her longs as he performed on stage

The Twice as Tall singer blew an ‘air kiss’ to the fan and several social media users found the gesture hilarious

Singer Burna Boy continues to trend on social media because of funny encounters he usually has with fans who show up at his shows and concerts.

A video making the rounds on social media at the moment captured an overzealous female fan screaming out her lungs in a bid to catch Burna’s attention on stage.

Upon spotting her, Burna Boy made sure to acknowledge the fan and reciprocate her deep expression of fan love.

The Twice as Tall musician blew an ‘air kiss’ at the lady, an action that made her scream even louder than she previously did.

Watch the funny video below:

Social media users react

fiokee said:

"Infrared kiss."

eyinju_eledumare said:

"You can’t love him less ."

__perock_03 said:

"This one na Air kiss na not me waiting to see the lips against lips ."

forever_fortunate101 said:

"Bluetooth kiss."

golden_child___ said:

"Which kind social distance kiss be that."

___bob.by___ said:

"I risked my vocals chords too at this concert #edmonton Burna’s fans love him and we’re ready to risk our vocal chords ."

babatunde_mhizkem said:

"All these things n rubbish naw, with what u did, he just blew u kiss . Na distance kiss u deserve ."

Fans run like little kids after hearing Burna Boy's voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that The Afro Nation festival went down some weeks ago, and Nigerian singer Burna Boy was among the many artists that performed at the show.

One of the highlights of the concert was the moment fans were seen running to the stage after they heard Burna Boy’s voice.

Many Nigerian fans and followers of the Grammy award winner applauded him for his top performance as some referred to him as the African version of Michael Jackson.

