Singer Kizz Daniel has sparked reactions from fans on social media after taking to his Instastory channel with an unexpected update

The singer was seen helping himself to a stick of cigarette, an action which comes months after he publicly announced that he has quit smoking

Daniel admitted that the decision to pick up the habit again was not an easy one and members of the online community had different things to say

The past few days have been rather challenging for Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and this appears to be the motivation behind his recent action.

Taking to his Instastory channel with a video post, the Buga crooner was seen helping himself to a stick of cigarette.

Kizz Daniel starts smoking again. Photo: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

“Ko easy mehn,” Daniel captioned the post which comes barely three months after he took to social media to publicly announce that he has quit smoking.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react

As expected, the video sparked mixed reactions from fans and supporters of the singer in the online community.

Some people mentioned that his recent troubles in Tanzania really got him stressed up hence the decision to seek comfort in smoking.

Read some comments below:

thepamilerin said:

"Una too don stress my guy."

ozor_iyanga_iii said:

"Life is not a one way traffic. Praying for everyone under pressure!"

nellynells__ said:

"Tanzania you do this one."

khraftyblaq said:

"The guy saw things his head only could not carry ."

_kvng_ellah_ said:

"You know wetin him eye see for Tanzania cell ."

wendy_adamma said:

"Are you sure he is alright? He could be depressed."

abayomi_alvin said:

"C’mon he really needs igbo n shayo…after these past days."

Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanian fans as he performs for them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel appears to have finally sorted his issues with Tanzanian fans and moved past their ugly episode.

Days after failing to show up for his scheduled show, thousands of fans stormed a venue in the country again for the singer’s makeup concert.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Daniel took full responsibility for what happened and apologized to the fans.

Source: Legit.ng