The Afro Nation festival went down over the weekend, and Nigerian singer Burna Boy was among the many artists that performed at the show

One of the highlights of the concert was the moment fans were seen running to the stage after they heard Burna Boy’s voice

Many Nigerian fans and followers of the Grammy award winner have been applauding him for his top performance as some referred to him as the African version of Michael Jackson

The Afro Nation festival went down in Portugal over the weekend from July 1 to 3, with the likes of Rema, Oxlade, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, among others performing at the event.

Burna Boy has, however, been trending owing to his performance at the festival despite the limited time allotted to him.

Burna Boy performs Last Last at Afro Nation. Credit: @notjustok @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

A video from the festival showed the moment fans walking away ran back to the stage ground after hearing Burna Boy’s voice.

See the video below:

Burna Boy, as usual, gave an energetic performance, and the crowd was thrilled.

The music star also sang one of his latest hit songs Last Last.

Fans hail Burna Boy’s impressive performance at the Afro Nation festival

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail him, with some referring to him as a magician. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

darcozd:

"I was live at the show and it was fabulous ❤️. Burna boy nailed it."

sam_phlexy:

"Burna boy is African Michael Jackson."

kelvinegara:

"What do you expect b4KING na KING if I dey sleep self I dey hear him song for dream ."

officialkiduly:

"I realise wizkid he have big vibe out side Africa than davido burna and diamond."

iambeauty_23:

"Voice of a legend."

