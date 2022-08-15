2Baba’s wife Annie, while spending some time with her children, watched as her 13-year-old daughter Isabella drove a car

In a video she shared on her Insta stories, Annie could be heard warning the little girl she couldn’t drive past the estate

She also dropped a caption in one of the videos she shared on her Insta Story about her kids, saying the children are one of the reasons she had become a hard worker

Nigerian actress and wife to popular singer 2Baba, Annie Idibia, has shared a video of her 13-year-old daughter Isabella driving a car on her Instagram page.

The actress had shared videos of herself and the kids having a nice time together as she recorded them.

Annie Idibia and daughter Isabel. Credit: @officialisabelidibia2 @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In captions to the videos, Annie noted that she had missed the children and said they were why she had turned into a hard worker.

She, however, watched as her daughter Isabella drove and put her through as she also warned her that she couldn’t drive outside their estate premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She said: “Oh my God oo, my 13-year-old, abeg oo, she isn’t allowed outside our estate o, ah.”

She also added, “Mama go spoil her babies. Na dem be the reason I don turn workaholic o!”

Check out videos from Annie’s Insta stories below:

Reactions to Annie's daughter driving

Azzielee_:

"When police and Road safety invite u no panic oooo, you posted underage driving by yourself oooo."

Daki7227:

"I don't think she is allowed to drive at that age is she in Nigeria?"

Tyhay22:

"O wrong now."

Annie Idibia as she posts video amid new baby mama allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly knwn as 2Baba took many by surprise when he tendered a public apology to his wife Annie Idibia.

Following the grand gesture, there have been news that the already father of seven had allegedly gotten another woman pregnant.

Despite the fact that the unconfirmed news has taken over social media, Annie seems not to be bothered and shared a new video.

Source: Legit.ng