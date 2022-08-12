The sister of Mavin Records star, Ayra Starr has shared an emotional video to talk about the life of herself and her siblings since they lost their father

The young lady with TikTok username Saltoflife26 mentioned all her accomplishments since the demise of their dad

She disclosed that she completed her secondary education and her sister became a star, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Losing one's parent at a young age can be difficult for the children they left behind but life has to continue.

Ayra Starr's sister with TikTok username Saltoflife has shared the little achievements she has recorded since she lost her beloved dad.

Ayra Starr's sister remembers late dad. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The young lady shared a video to document how life has been for her and her siblings since their father died.

Salloflife noted that she finished her secondary education during the period, made new friends, her sister became famous, she opened a new business and got herself a cat.

She also revealed that she became an influencer even though she lost the account and declared that she and her siblings are making their dad proud as she wished him eternal rest

Nigerians react to Ayra Starr's sister's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the emotional video Ayra Starr's sister shared online.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adorable_baddiie:

"Is not easy loosing a parent though."

Toyahmusic:

"The almighty is y’all strength. May he continue to watch over you all."

Boots.and.more:

"He’ll definitely be proud of you all."

Pinky_splash01:

"May Our Parents wait to Eat the Fruits of their LabourRest Well Papa❤️."

Misschidel:

"May we not lost our parents at our winning stage."

