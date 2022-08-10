Nigerian singer 2baba took many by surprise when he tendered a public apology to his wife Annie Idibia

Following the grand gesture, there have been news that the already father of 7 has allegedly gotten another woman pregnant

Despite the fact that the unconfirmed news has taken over social media, Annie seems not to be bothered and shared a new video

Popular Nigerian singer 2baba is in the news yet again as there are news all over social media that another lady is pregnant for him.

This comes hours after the singer tendered a heartfelt apology to his actress wife Annie on Instagram with promise to be a better person.

Annie Idibia shares new video despite new baby mama allegation Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Despite this shocking and distasteful news, Annie doesn't seem to be bothered as she recently shared a feel-good video on her page.

The actress looked great in her three piece suit as she went about her daily business. In her hashtags, Annie reiterated her stand as Mrs Idibia.

"Descendant Of Royalty "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Annie Idibia

amarachigrace:

"Go harder Queen ❤️❤️"

goldenempire_scents:

"You are a strong woman "

rachytee_empire

"My unstoppable AMI❤️❤️"

omowunmiwilliam3252:

"Your heart is made of steel , love you so much ❤️"

nnenna.eze.357:

"One and only African queen "

kariona.30:

"Baby girl you are strong, courageous and beautiful ❤️❤️"

cheers.gh:

"Your heart is made of steel .Wow !"

msgoals__:

"I hope the cheating rumor is not real."

gina_rhay:

"I love you May God always keep you "

Our love isn't for everybody

Popular Nigerian actress Annie Idibia wholeheartedly accepted the public apology tendered by her husband 2baba.

The singer had earlier shared a post where he genuinely apologised for being a terrible husband, and father.

Annie in her reply, reiterated her undying love for her husband and noted that their kind of love is not for everyone.

The mum of two added that people do not need to understand them as long as they get and have each other.

Annie also shared a loved-up video where she and her man seemed not to be able to get their hands off each other and used one of his songs to send a message.

Source: Legit.ng