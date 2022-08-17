UK-based man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has taken to social media to address those who criticised him over a viral video from his church

Adegboyega in the viral clip had shut down his choir members and submitted that their choice of song was “boring him to death”

In a response video shared via Instastory, the clergyman maintained that he still holds the same opinion about the choir’s song

Flamboyant man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has addressed netizens who attacked him after his exchange with choir members in his church made it to social media.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the man of God was seen in the clip lampooning choir members for their choice of song during a church service.

Pastor Tobi responds to critics. Photo: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Adegboyega took charge and made it clear that the song was “boring him to death” before asking the choristers to retire.

Addressing those who expressed reservations against his actions, Adegboyega in an Instastory video teasingly noted that they are “dragging their ancestors” and not him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He went on to add that he was joking with the statement before addressing the video that went viral online. Adegboyega took a swipe at those who complain about unemployment in Nigeria when people have willfully resorted to dragging people online.

The clergyman then added that he still maintains the same position about the choir’s song being boring. According to him, the choristers are superb, but the song choice wasn’t quite the right fit.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

lumeethegreat said:

"Nah only God know who Dey serve am shaa."

keember_lee said:

"The song was not to entertain you. But to WORSHIP GOD! I thought that’s what we were supposed to do?? Omo really thank God say God no be man! He’s really a merciful God!"

_presh.ng said:

"Sounds drunk innit...Shouldn’t a pastor sound responsible??????who mentored you ?????? Who called you even ????? Can’t be God .....tuahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhbbbbbbb."

n6oflife said:

"So if dem talk say make MenOfGod fall out this one sef go Show face. God is indeed merciful.."

gbemimatti said:

"I didn't know that worship song was supposed to entertain us oh.. wow."

afuhtayimlong said:

"Fake pastor. I could never sit in such a church. Complete lack of moral authority."

Pastor Tobi prostrates to greet Ebenezer Obey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got people gushing when he shared videos of the moment Ebenezer Obey visited him in the United Kingdom.

The celebrity preacher and his entourage prostrated to greet and welcome the juju veteran to his headquarters.

They shared fun moments together, and he noted that pastors don't prostrate, but Ebenezer Obey's case is exceptional.

Source: Legit.ng