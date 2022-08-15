Nigerian music superstar, Kizz Daniel got his fans anticipating what is coming after sharing a dance video on social media

The Buga crooner, during an Instagram live session, engaged his lookalike brother to dance to one of his unreleased song

The song sounds cool as fans feel the singer is known for always dropping hits and has never released a bad song

Popular musician Kizz Daniel has hinted his fans that he is preparing to release another massive hit after sharing a lovely video online.

The several hits maker shared a video during an Instagram live session with his brother, who looks pretty much like him.

Kizz Daniel dances with his lookalike brother. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The two brothers vibed in the fun video as they gave the fans a feel of what Kizz Daniel's new song sounds like.

The new previewed song seemed to be about heartbreak, and fans are already scoring it highly as comparing it with Kizz Daniel's other hits.

Watch the lovely dance video below:

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's dance video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kizz Daniel's dance video to his new unreleased song, most of them are anticipating its release.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Real_oppy:

"Who is he trying to use Dimple to impress Abegiiiiii"

Pe_ace4390:

"Another hit abeg am tired of ur songs no bad songs na only you be Nigeria artist."

Onlyzest:

"Habba, Kizz too sabi this music thing, give it to him."

Marleymonet2:

"❤️❤️ love it, drop it already please."

Kemmistress:

"Another Buga is coming better brace up for good music, Kizz is here again."

